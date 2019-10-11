

CTV Kitchener





A young person has died after suffering from a medical emergency at a Kitchener hotel.

Emergency crews were called to the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Thursday.

They say the male was found unresponsive just before 8:30 p.m.

Staff members performed CPR until paramedics and firefighters arrived on scene.

The male was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The cause of his death has not been released but it’s not considered suspicious.

Police have not identified the victim.