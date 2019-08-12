

The Canadian Press





Three people have died after a single-vehicle crash that sent a fourth person to hospital in Huron East on Monday morning.

Provincial police say the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m.

They say a male driving a pickup truck and two of his male passengers died at the scene.

The fourth passenger was taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to a trauma centre in London for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Officers aren't releasing the names or ages of the victims until their families have been notified.

Police say the road is closed while officers investigate what caused the crash.