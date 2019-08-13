

CTV Kitchener





The OPP have identified the three people who died in a crash near Brussels on Monday morning.

Police say the driver Dennis Linthorst, 17, of Horwick Township, and two passengers, Ivan Kuepfer, 19 of South Bruce and Owen Bakker, 14, of Brockton were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 7:45 a.m., on Brussels Line between Cardiff Road and Browntown Road near Brussels west of Listowel.

The pickup truck, which police say is believed to be a work truck, left the road and crashed into a ravine.

The road conditions at the time of the crash are described as "excellent" by provincial police.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash.

Huron County OPP says the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.