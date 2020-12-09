KITCHENER -- Three charges against a former Kitchener vice principal have been withdrawn.

Reuben Lazar is on trail for sex related charges involving teens. There were seven charges against him in total, but three of those have now been withdrawn.

The trial began on Monday, when alleged victims took the stand and testified that Lazar sexually abused them.

Lazar was convicted last year of molesting a teenage boy. During that trial, more alleged victims came forward.

He was vice principal at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute when he was first charged in 2016. He worked previously at W.T. Townshend Public School and MacGregor Public School.

The trial continues on Thursday.