

CTV Kitchener





A former vice-principal has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after being found guilty in a sexual interference case.

Reuben Lazar received the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.

The Crown had called for 12 months, while the defense was asking for 14 days served on weekends.

Their request was put forth so that Lazar would be able to keep his job with a concrete company.

According to school board documents, he was placed on paid leave after his arrest and retired last year.

He worked at Forest Heights Secondary School, WT Townsend Public School and MacGregor Senior Public School.

On Monday, Lazar was charged with five additional offences after two new victims came forward.

He is now facing two charges of sexual touching and sexual assault, as well as one count of sexual invitation.

Lazar is due in court again in February in connection with the new charges, which have not been tested in court.