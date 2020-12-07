KITCHENER -- Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing

A trial began Monday for a former Kitchener vice principal accused of sexual interference and sexual assault.

Reuben Lazar was convicted of molesting a teenage boy in 2019 and served a 10-month sentence.

At the time of Lazar’s arrest in 2016 he was a vice principal at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute.

Lazar worked previously at W.T. Townshend Public School and MacGregor Public School.

During the previous trial, more alleged victims came forward and police laid seven new charges against Lazar.

On Monday, court heard from three alleged victims whose identities are protected under a publication ban.

The first witness told court Lazar rubbed his penis with his foot while the teen was intoxicated in September 2015. The incident was reported to police on Jan. 12, 2019, three days before Lazar was sentenced in the previous case.

"I shut my eyes on purpose to not make him aware that I was aware of what was happening," the witness testified.

The second teen testified that Lazar touched his penis under his underwear while the teen was intoxicated and lying in bed. That incident happened in 2014, he said, and reported it to police on Jan. 22, 2019.

He told court the incident felt "weird."

"Like someone invaded my privacy," he said.

The third alleged victim said Lazar taught him to masturbate when he was a young boy. He reported the incident to police on Jan. 12, 2019.

"It wasn't fair to society if I don't come forward," he said when asked why it reported to police years after the incident occurred.

None of these new allegations have been proven in court.

The trial continues on Tuesday.