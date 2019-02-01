

CTV Kitchener





A former Kitchener vice-principal is facing additional charges in connection to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Reuben Lazar is now facing new charges of sexual touching and sexual assault, as well as one count of sexual invitation.

On Jan. 15 Lazar was sentenced to 10 months in prison after being found guilty of sexual interference involving a former student.

The day before he was sentenced, police laid five additional charges against Lazar after two new alleged victims came forward.

According to police, the latest charges, laid on Jan. 24, are in relation to a separate alleged incident.

None of the new charges have been tested in court.

Lazar previously worked at Forest Heights Secondary School, WT Townsend Public School and MacGregor Senior Public School.