WATERLOO -- One person is dead after a vehicle explosion in front of Kitchener's courthouse on Friday morning.

Police and fire crews have shut down streets in downtown Kitchener near the courthouse for a vehicle fire.

Waterloo regional police were called to Frederick and Duke Streets around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

“There were reports of what sounded like an explosion at the time of the car fire,” said Const. Andre Johnson of WRPS. “At the moment we do have members of our explosive disposal unit that are en route as a precaution.”

Mike Sylvester, who works construction at a site in the area, said he was returning to work when he heard a loud bang.

"I looked up at the building to see what it was and saw the flames shooting out from over here," Sylvester said.

Sylvester said some of his colleagues tried to get closer to the scene.

"A couple of my coworkers ran over there and took a look inside, and there was a body inside," he said. "It was engulfed in flames so they couldn't do anything."

Police confirmed around 2 p.m. that one person was pronounced dead in relation to the explosion.

UPDATE: One individual has been pronounced deceased in connection to this explosion. The investigation remains ongoing. The surrounding area will be closed for a significant amount of time. Please avoid the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police or @WaterlooCrime. https://t.co/R5HgtiEWsL — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 14, 2020

A large police presence is expected around the intersection as roads in the area have been closed. The explosive disposal unit was called to the scene as a precautionary measure.

WRPS explosive disposal unit is now on scene. A little robot is checking out the car pic.twitter.com/xualdhS1pa — Stephanie Villella (@CTVStephanieV) August 14, 2020

“We are currently notifying area businesses of what is going on here,” said Johnson. “As you can see it is a heavily congested area, a lot of people going by here.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact police.

Earlier Friday morning, regional police stated they would also have a large presence on King Street East in Kitchener, as they search for man with a gun who allegedly assaulted a taxi driver.

With reporting from CTV News Kitchener's Stephanie Villella