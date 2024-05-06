OPP urge safety as another wrong-way driver spotted on Highway 401
There have been two fatal wrong-way collisions on Highway 401 in the last week, and on Sunday, another driver was seen travelling in the opposite direction near Cambridge, Ont.
On April 29, four people, including two grandparents and their infant grandchild, died when their vehicle was struck head-on by a car travelling the wrong way in Whitby. Then, on May 5, a woman died after driving on the opposite side of the highway and colliding with another vehicle near Guelph Line in Milton.
Later that same day, video shared with CTV News showed another driver travelling in the wrong lane near Cambridge, between Shantz Hill Road and Cedar Creek Road, around 3:55 p.m.
One witness said they called police and remained on the phone while following the driver, updating officers on the vehicle’s location.
A wrong way driver seen travelling in the opposite direction near Cambridge, Ont. on May 5, 2024. (Submitted)
“This is a very critical call that we receive and when we receive it, we respond immediately to try to intercept the vehicle before there’s a head-on crash,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, with the Ontario Provincial Police, explained in an interview. “Fortunately, in this situation of the video we saw, that vehicle was stopped safely.”
Schmidt said officers intercepted the 55-year-old driver as they were exiting Highway 401.
He added that charges are pending and the police investigation is ongoing.
Growing concern
Schmidt said the OPP receives wrong way driving calls on a “semi-regular basis.”
“Many times they are impaired. Other times they’re disoriented and confused, and other times they just have no idea what’s going on,” he explained. “Regardless of the reason they’re out there, this is an absolutely deadly potential for a collision, a head-on. Anyone driving in the right direction – by the time you see headlights and then by the time you realize they’re actually on a collision course with you in your lane – very often it’s too late.”
Schmidt said these incidents should be a reminder to drivers to always remain cautious and alert.
Those who happen to see a vehicle travelling in the wrong way toward them, he added, should call 911 immediately.
“Please call police and we will get officers responding to try to intercept and stop that vehicle before the crash,” Schmidt explained. “It’s pretty difficult to get onto the highway the wrong way. There’s plenty of signs telling you you’re going the wrong way at any on ramp and off ramp.”
Advice for wrong way drivers
Schmidt did share advice for drivers that do find themselves on wrong side of the highway.
“You should not be making a U-turn on a controlled access highway,” he said. “If you do find yourself for some reason facing the wrong direction on a highway, make sure you’re on a shoulder, put your four-way flashing lights on, stop the vehicle and call 911.”
For anyone with loved ones who are experiencing confusion or are getting lost while driving, Schmidt suggests it might be a good time to have a conversation about whether they should be driving or not.
“We do consistently get these kinds of calls and our communications centers take that as a high priority. It’s an emergency alert to all our officers when we get these kinds of calls. The public should know that we take these very seriously and we respond immediately to try to intercept and stop these vehicles.”
