Guelph man charged following investigation into four-vehicle collision

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have concluded a follow-up investigation that commenced after a four-vehicle collision on Wellington Road 51 in Guelph Eramosa Township.

At around 7 p.m. on February 26, OPP responded to the four-vehicle collision, which resulted in one person being transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 25-year-old Guelph man has been charged with operation while impaired and dangerous operation. Additionally, the man is now facing further charges, including:

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession for the purpose of distributing and possessing cannabis for sale.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Guelph on Tuesday.