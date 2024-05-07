KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man charged following investigation into four-vehicle collision

    (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have concluded a follow-up investigation that commenced after a four-vehicle collision on Wellington Road 51 in Guelph Eramosa Township.

    At around 7 p.m. on February 26, OPP responded to the four-vehicle collision, which resulted in one person being transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

    A 25-year-old Guelph man has been charged with operation while impaired and dangerous operation. Additionally, the man is now facing further charges, including:

    • Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking.
    • Possession for the purpose of distributing and possessing cannabis for sale.

     The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Guelph on Tuesday.

