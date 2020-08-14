KITCHENER -- There will be an increased police presence on King Street East in Kitchener Friday morning as police search for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a taxi driver while carrying a gun.

Police tweeted about the incident shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to officials, a taxi driver said they were assaulted by a man "brandishing a gun." He fled the scene on foot.

Investigation underway in area of King Street East and Jackson Avenue in Kitchener after taxi driver reported being assaulted with a male brandishing a gun. Male suspect fled on foot. There is a large police presence in the area. Please avoid. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/M64oX1MYb3 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 14, 2020

"At approximately 10:10 [Friday] morning, we received a report of a taxi driver being assaulted in the area of Jackson Avenue and King Street in Kitchener," Const. Andre Johnson with WRPS said. "There are reports that a weapon was brandished, a gun was brandished."

There's an increased police presence in the area of King Street East and Jackson Avenue in Kitchener.

Johnson said they don't have a description of the suspects at this time.

Golden Triangle Taxi confirmed to CTV News Kitchener that their driver was involved in the alleged assault.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Police say they will provide more information as it becomes available.