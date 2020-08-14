KITCHENER -- A 93-year-old woman has died after colliding with a hydro pole in Waterloo on Friday morning.

Waterloo regional police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Union Street East. When emergency crews arrived, they found a vehicle had collided with a hydro pole. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness who lives on Union Street told CTV News Kitchener the woman was driving down the street when she accelerated and hit the pole.

"She was in there for a long time because we couldn't go near the car because of the hydro lines," she said.

She added there was no one else on the road at the time.

"We were very lucky," she said.

Police sent out a tweet shortly after 10 a.m. saying Union Street East and Weber Street South were closed due to the collision.

Police also said all lights were out in the area.

Union Street East and Weber Street South in Waterloo are closed for a single motor vehicle collision. The investigation is ongoing by @WRPS_Traffic. All lights are out in the area. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/PLOPf9OHmt — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 14, 2020

Waterloo North Hydro Inc. reported a power outage in the area, saying the cause was a "vehicle" on its outage map. The outage affected more than 4,700 customers, according to the map.

Shortly after noon, power was restored to more than 2,500 customers. There were still around 500 customers without power on Friday afternoon.

Power has been restored to more than 2,500 customers impacted by this morning's outage in Waterloo. Approximately 500 customers remain without power at this time. Crews are continuing to work to restore power to the remaining customers. For updates, visit https://t.co/CghzqrRRGs pic.twitter.com/jKJ2pNGKvZ — Waterloo North Hydro (@wnhydro) August 14, 2020

Police said their priority is the downed hydro wires. They estimated it would take at least two hours to get the pole up and return power to most customers affected by the outage.

"Those lines ignited some branches on some low-line trees," Sgt. Bruce Sims said at the scene. "Hydro has to secure the pole before it's safe to investigate the collision scene and it will probably take approximately two hours for that to be done."

Two dozen customers may be without power for eight hours, while the rest should be restored once the hydro pole is back up.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.