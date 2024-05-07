Police investigating report of shots fired into Kitchener residential building

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of shots fired into a residential building in the area of Harold Avenue and Jean Avenue in Kitchener.

Emergency services received a call at around 6:35 a.m. Tuesday of gunshots in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

No injuries have been reported.

There will be a heavy police presence in the area.

While details are limited at this time, police are asking people to avoid the area as they conduct an investigation.

This is a developing story.