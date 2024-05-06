Man accused of stealing more than $300K in products from LCBO stores

Police in Guelph, Ont. have arrested a man believed to be responsible for stealing more than $300,000 worth of product from LCBO stores across the province.

The Guelph Police Service said they, along with officials from the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, Canadian Border Services Agency and OPP, identified a suspect in more than 100 thefts.

On Sunday, members of the Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) team located two men sleeping in a stolen car in St. Catharines. They blocked the vehicle in, with help from the Niagara Regional Police Service, before waking the men.

Police said the driver began moving the car forwards and backwards, repeatedly hitting marked and unmarked cruisers.

Officers then broke the windows of the vehicle and both men were taken into custody.

Police said the men initially gave them fake names but they were ultimately able to identify them.

The 27-year-old and 35-year-old were charged with two counts of possessing stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possessing stolen property under $5,000, obstructing police, possessing identity documents and breaching court orders.

The 27-year-old was also charged with dangerous driving.

Police said he already had outstanding warrants in 10 other jurisdictions, but did not indicate which ones.