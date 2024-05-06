KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man accused of stealing more than $300K in products from LCBO stores

    A person walks past shelves of bottles of alcohol on display at an LCBO in Ottawa, Thursday March 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A person walks past shelves of bottles of alcohol on display at an LCBO in Ottawa, Thursday March 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    Police in Guelph, Ont. have arrested a man believed to be responsible for stealing more than $300,000 worth of product from LCBO stores across the province.

    The Guelph Police Service said they, along with officials from the Liquor Control Board of Ontario, Canadian Border Services Agency and OPP, identified a suspect in more than 100 thefts.

    On Sunday, members of the Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) team located two men sleeping in a stolen car in St. Catharines. They blocked the vehicle in, with help from the Niagara Regional Police Service, before waking the men.

    Police said the driver began moving the car forwards and backwards, repeatedly hitting marked and unmarked cruisers.

    Officers then broke the windows of the vehicle and both men were taken into custody.

    Police said the men initially gave them fake names but they were ultimately able to identify them.

    The 27-year-old and 35-year-old were charged with two counts of possessing stolen property over $5,000, two counts of possessing stolen property under $5,000, obstructing police, possessing identity documents and breaching court orders.

    The 27-year-old was also charged with dangerous driving.

    Police said he already had outstanding warrants in 10 other jurisdictions, but did not indicate which ones.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Hamas accepts Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

    Hamas said it has accepted a ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar, which seeks to halt the seven-month war with Israel in Gaza, prompting Israel to say it would send a delegation to negotiate – though it warned the proposal remained far from the 'necessary requirements.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News