KITCHENER -- A 22-year-old woman died of multiple stab wounds after an incident in Cambridge on Friday.

Regional police took to Twitter on Monday morning to share the cause of death, which had been determined through an autopsy.

Officials first responded to the scene at a townhouse complex in Cambridge in the area of Queen Street West and Winston Boulevard after a 911 call about a medical emergency.

When they arrived, they found the woman deceased. Family members tell CTV Kitchener that the victim was known as Kayla Duff.

"Kayla was among many things the most genuine, caring and loving person I have ever known," a statement from the woman's sister, Samantha Duff-Foley, read in part.

"She never hesitated to help a friend in need. For 20 years she stood by every decision I made, wiped every tear and cheered at every accomplishment. I could never have asked for a better big sister, she was always there in my corner for anything that I needed."

A memorial outside of one of the homes in the complex began growing over the weekend, and continued to do so into the week.

Police say a 41-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the woman's death.

Officials have said that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Court documents say Melissa Duff-Shore allegedly committed second-degree murder between the dates of Sept. 10 and 11.

Neighbours have identified the accused as the mother of the victim.

An online fundraiser has been started by the family to cover the costs of a funeral and celebration of life.