The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating the death of one woman, and say another woman has been arrested for her murder.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, they received a 911 call for a medical emergency in Cambridge.

When officers arrived at the townhouse complex on Queen Street West, near Schofield Street and Winston Boulevard, they found the body of the victim.

Her death was determined to be a homicide and an arrest was made a short time later.

“An adult female, who is believed to be known to the victim, has been arrested for murder in connection to this incident,” said Const. Ashley Dietrich.

Police have not said what – or if – any charges have been laid.

The relationship between the two women, and the motive for the crime, has also not yet been released.

However police aren’t looking for any other suspects.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says the name of the victim, and cause of her death, won’t be released until after a post-mortem examination has been completed.

They’re also hoping to talk to people who were in the area at the time of the incident.

“We are appealing to any witnesses who may have heard anything, anyone who heard or seen anything to come forward,” said Const. Dietrich.

Animal Services were also on scene on Friday morning. Residents in the area tell CTV News that they removed at least one rabbit and a dog from one of the units.