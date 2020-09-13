CAMBRIDGE -- The woman who died at a Cambridge townhouse on Friday is being remembered as kind-hearted.

A memorial with flowers and candles has been set up outside the townhouse in the area of Queen Street West and Winston Boulevard. Police were called to the home on Friday around 10:30 a.m. after a 911 call for a medical emergency. Once they arrived, investigators found the body of a 22-year-old woman.

People who stopped by the memorial on Sunday were noticeably upset about her death.

The victim has been identified by family as Kayla. Her last name wasn't provided to CTV News Kitchener.

Another woman has been arrested in connection to her death.

"It's a really sad situation and I think the whole complex feels it," said Alicia Cangera, who lives in the area. "It's definitely a different vibe in here for sure." Police said the victim and suspect were known to each other, but have not confirmed the relationship.

The Forensic Identification Unit was still at the scene on Sunday, gathering evidence from the townhome.

The family has started a GoFundMe to cover the costs of a funeral and a celebration of life.