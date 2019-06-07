

The sun is shining on Kitchener’s electronic dance music festival as the city has seen its longest streak of dry weather since March.

The three-day Ever After Music Festival began with a pre-party on Thursday night, but the festival officially begins Friday at 1 p.m.

Before noon, a large crowd had already begun to form outside the gates of Bingemans camp ground, eagerly awaiting the start.

About 30,000 people are expected to attend.

Thousands of those people are camping on site and thousands more are staying in local hotels. One hotel manager says they expect every local hotel will be completely booked over the weekend.

The festival has made headlines in the past in the form of noise complaints about the booming bass, but that issue seems to have been resolved last year.

Ever After is a big deal in Kitchener, but it’s also unique: it’s Ontario’s first festival to allow pot on site.

Drivers can expect extra traffic in the area around Bingemans this weekend, including a lot of foot traffic.