

CTV Kitchener





Attendees at this year’s Ever After Music Festival in Kitchener will be permitted to bring in marijuana.

The EDM festival says only pre-rolled cannabis will be accepted into the Bingemans grounds from June 7-9, with a limit of 10 grams per person.

Campers will be allowed 28 grams on their sites.

The release stressed a zero tolerance policy for the sale of cannabis and that no loose leafs, pipes, bongs, or other paraphernalia are permitted inside.

Smoking areas will be where no food or alcohol is permitted.