All signs of Swastika Trail in Puslinch, Ont. have been removed, and replaced with signs identifying the roadway as Holly Trail – the new name recently approved by council.

The installation of the Holly Trail signs comes months after Puslinch Township council voted to change the name of Swastika Trail to Holly Trail.

The controversial street name drew the ire of some members of the public who called on Puslinch council to rename the roadway.

“After decades of advocacy, outreach, and struggle, we are encouraged that Puslinch Township has renamed Swastika Trail – taking a first step towards an inclusive future for our community,” Randy Guzar, an advocate for the road’s renaming who lives on the street said in a news release.

Guzar put forward the most-recent application to change the name of the roadway.

“I am grateful for the support of fellow Puslinch residents and Canadians from across the country who offered their support through petitions, statements, deputations, and letters – to name a few. Each of them has made a lasting contribution to our community,” he said.

He added: “One of the core responsibilities of all politicians is to improve the quality of life for their constituents, to make our lives better. Renaming Swastika Trail accomplishes that with what should have been one of the easiest decisions of any elected official’s political career."

At an October meeting, the owner of the now-former Swastika Trail, Paul Wyszynski, appeared as a delegate.

“This is a 100-year-old road. We should be celebrating. It should be a heritage road, and by the way, Swastika means well-being and good luck,” he told council at the time.

He said the process to change the name was flawed and rushed. He called the $200 compensation being offered to homeowners and $500 to business owners “inadequate”.