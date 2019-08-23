

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have seized three firearms and four prohibited devices during a traffic stop.

Officers located a suspended driver in the area of Ottawa Street North and River Road in Kitchener around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

During the traffic stop, police seized a prohibited firearm, two restricted firearms, and four prohibited devices.

Police say the seized weapons were:

A 9-mm handgun;

A .40-calibre pistol with an extended magazine and silencer

A loaded .22-calibre assault rifle with a homemade silencer and ammunition in a magazine

A prohibited knife

A 34-year-old man was arrested and faces several unauthorized possession of weapons charges, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and driving while under suspension.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.