Firearms seized during traffic stop in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police have seized three firearms during a traffic stop in Kitchener. (Photo: WRPS) (August 23, 2019)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 9:40AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 23, 2019 11:21AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police have seized three firearms and four prohibited devices during a traffic stop.
Officers located a suspended driver in the area of Ottawa Street North and River Road in Kitchener around 8 p.m. on Thursday.
During the traffic stop, police seized a prohibited firearm, two restricted firearms, and four prohibited devices.
Police say the seized weapons were:
- A 9-mm handgun;
- A .40-calibre pistol with an extended magazine and silencer
- A loaded .22-calibre assault rifle with a homemade silencer and ammunition in a magazine
- A prohibited knife
A 34-year-old man was arrested and faces several unauthorized possession of weapons charges, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and driving while under suspension.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.