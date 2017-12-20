Featured
Swastika Trail in Puslinch will keep its controversial name
Swastika Trail sign in Puslinch will stay after councillors vote 4-1 against changing the name.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 10:53PM EST
Puslinch Township Council voted to keep the name Swastika Trail at a special council meeting on Wednesday evening.
Council heard from fourteen delegations before voting 4-1 against changing the privately owned street name.
Nearly two months ago, members of the neighbourhood association held their own secret vote that revealed the majority of residents wanted to keep the name by a vote of 25-20.
At Wednesday’s meeting, members of council said they did not want to overstep the democratic actions already taken by residents.