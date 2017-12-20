

CTV Kitchener





Puslinch Township Council voted to keep the name Swastika Trail at a special council meeting on Wednesday evening.

Council heard from fourteen delegations before voting 4-1 against changing the privately owned street name.

Nearly two months ago, members of the neighbourhood association held their own secret vote that revealed the majority of residents wanted to keep the name by a vote of 25-20.

At Wednesday’s meeting, members of council said they did not want to overstep the democratic actions already taken by residents.