Needle and toothpick found in two separate chocolate bars in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police are warning the public after two separate chocolate bars were found lodged with a needle and toothpick in Cambridge.

Both chocolate bars were reported to police on Nov. 1.

Police said that the first chocolate bar had a toothpick inside of it and was reported at around 6 p.m. by a caregiver. The candy was collected near Rouse Avenue and Kovac Road on Oct. 31.

The second chocolate bar had a needle inside of it and was reported by a caregiver at around 7:20 p.m. The candy was collected near Elgin Street North and Cassidy Court on Oct. 31.

No one has been reported injured.

Police said caregivers should inspect any candy before they are eaten. Any candy that looks like it has been tampered with or is not in its original packaging should be thrown out.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 2299.