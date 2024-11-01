Fireworks display causes concern in Breslau

Waterloo Regional Police are putting out a stern reminder about fireworks safety after a concerning display in Breslau.

Police released a video on their social media channels, showing fireworks erupting on the road of a residential neighbourhood. The explosions can be seen close to cars and homes.

In an email to CTV News, police confirmed the video was taken in Breslau on Thursday night. They said it “raises obvious safety concerns.”

They add no charges were laid but “education was provided.”

Police remind residents that local bylaws prohibit the use of fireworks outside private property, including on public roads.

Each municipality has its own set of fireworks bylaws outlining when and where fireworks can be set off. Anyone not following the bylaws for their area could face a fine of up to $400.

Officers can also lay criminal charges if people choose to set of fireworks unsafely.

Residents are encouraged to contact bylaw offices to report issues that are not criminal concerns.

Anyone who sees unsafe or dangerous fireworks displays should contact 911.