Man stabbed in the neck during fight in downtown Guelph

A Guelph man is facing assault charges after a stabbing in downtown Guelph.

Investigators with Guelph Police said two men met in an alleyway on Wyndham Street North around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

They said the pair began arguing over an electric scooter. The argument escalated into a fight and one of the men was stabbed in the neck and began to bleed profusely.

Police said the man went to a nearby medical building for help and staff there called 911.

The victim, a 41-year-old Guelph man, was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Approximately two hours after the stabbing, a 50-year-old Guelph man was found in St. George’s Square and arrested. He has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said close-circuit cameras installed earlier this year were crucial in identifying the suspect.