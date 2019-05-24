

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener school was evacuated after a piece of construction machinery caught fire.

The call came in just before 11 a.m. at Margaret Avenue Senior Public School.

The fire department says that work was being done near the school when a posthole digger with a motor caught fire.

A student took cell phone video of the fire, which sent black smoke into the sky. A small explosion can be seen and heard in the video.

A teacher reportedly pulled the fire alarm, evacuating the school in the process.

There was no damage to the school and no injuries.

Regional police say the fire has been deemed accidental. It's not known whether any charges will be laid.