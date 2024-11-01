Tow truck operator seriously injured outside his vehicle in North Dumfries: police
Waterloo Regional Police say charges are anticipated after a tow truck operator was seriously injured helping a disabled vehicle on the side of Trussler Road in North Dumfries Friday afternoon.
Police said the crash happened at 2:45 p.m. near Piper Street and involved three vehicles.
“A tow truck operator was assisting a disabled Toyota Camry on the side of Trussler Road when a GMC pickup truck heading north on Trussler Road struck the Toyota and the tow truck operator outside his vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to strike the tow truck,” police said in a news release.
The tow truck operator, a 31-year-old male from Oxford County, was transported by air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, a 54-year-old female, and a passenger, a 14-year-old male, both from Brant County, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital by paramedics.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Part of Trussler Road was closed for several hours for the police investigation and has since reopened.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have information or video footage is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, extension 8856.
