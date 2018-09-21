

CTV Kitchener





Students across the province are set to walk out of class today to protest the Ontario Government’s changes to the sex education curriculum.

The 2015 curriculum for elementary schools was repealed by the Ford government.

It has been replaced with material established in 1998.

A rally is planned this afternoon at MPP Belinda Karahalios’s office in Cambridge.

It is a PD day in Waterloo Region.