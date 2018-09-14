

CTV Kitchener





High school students in Guelph say they’re planning on walking out of their classrooms on September 21 to protest the province’s plan to change sex-ed and Indigenous education.

The Guelph Walkout organizers have started a Facebook group to encourage participation from students at Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute, John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute, Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute, St. James Catholic High School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School, and Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School.

The students are planning on leaving school grounds at 1 p.m. and then gathering at City Hall.

In an email, the group claims the walkout is a peaceful protest against Doug Ford’s decision to rollback the curriculum, saying “we are coming together to stand for inclusion, respect, and truth for all students, parents, and faculty across Ontario.”