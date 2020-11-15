KITCHENER -- Many residents in Waterloo Region were without power and Grand River Conservation Authority properties are temporarily closed following strong winds in the area.

A low pressure system that moved across Ontario Sunday saw gusts around 100 km/h and caused a wind warning to be issued by Environmental Canada.

Energy+ Inc., Waterloo North Hydro, Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro, Brantford Power, and Hydro One were some of the companies in Ontario reporting outages throughout the day.

Around 5:30 p.m., GRCA announced all trails and conversation areas have been closed as of Sunday due to high winds and potential tree damage in the area.

The conservation authority has also issued a flood warning along the Lake Erie shoreline.