Guelph man stabbed outside home: police

Guelph police are investigating after a man was hurt in a stabbing outside of his home Sunday night.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police were called to a property near Eramosa Road and Speedvale Avenue East.

The caller advised two males attacked her 25-year-old son when he went outside to speak to them.

Police say the victim had lacerations to his abdomen and arm and was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre. He has been treated and released since.

Police believe this was targeted and a knife was found at the scene.

One of the males is described as 5’9” with a heavy build and wearing a brown t-shirt. The second was wearing a hoody and sunglasses. Police say they arrived in a newer-model grey Dodge Charger.

Their ages were not provided.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.