KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man stabbed outside home: police

    guelph police guelph police
    Share

    Guelph police are investigating after a man was hurt in a stabbing outside of his home Sunday night.

    Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police were called to a property near Eramosa Road and Speedvale Avenue East.

    The caller advised two males attacked her 25-year-old son when he went outside to speak to them.

    Police say the victim had lacerations to his abdomen and arm and was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre. He has been treated and released since.

    Police believe this was targeted and a knife was found at the scene.

    One of the males is described as 5’9” with a heavy build and wearing a brown t-shirt. The second was wearing a hoody and sunglasses. Police say they arrived in a newer-model grey Dodge Charger.

    Their ages were not provided.

    Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News