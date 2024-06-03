Guelph man stabbed outside home: police
Guelph police are investigating after a man was hurt in a stabbing outside of his home Sunday night.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police were called to a property near Eramosa Road and Speedvale Avenue East.
The caller advised two males attacked her 25-year-old son when he went outside to speak to them.
Police say the victim had lacerations to his abdomen and arm and was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre. He has been treated and released since.
Police believe this was targeted and a knife was found at the scene.
One of the males is described as 5’9” with a heavy build and wearing a brown t-shirt. The second was wearing a hoody and sunglasses. Police say they arrived in a newer-model grey Dodge Charger.
Their ages were not provided.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
'They need this protection': Trudeau gov't re-offers $1.5M for enhanced Pride security in Canada
For the second year, the federal government is offering up to $1.5M to Pride organizations across the country to fund enhanced security measures, amid a continued rise in anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Prospective jurors in Hunter Biden's firearms case questioned on gun rights, addiction
A federal gun case against U.S. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter opened Monday with jury selection, following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close the 2024 election.
AFN national chief blasts governments' inaction on fifth anniversary of MMIWG report
On the fifth anniversary of a national inquiry's report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is blasting all levels of government for what she calls slow progress to stop the crisis.
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Weather hampers search for mountaineers missing since Friday near Squamish, B.C.
A spokeswoman for Squamish Search and Rescue in British Columbia says the area where three climbers have been missing since Friday is 'socked in' with clouds and moisture, hampering efforts to find them.
Katy Perry 'fixed' Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech
Katy Perry has reimagined a recent commencement speech by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker that was criticized as homophobic and sexist.
Elected leaders should read Supreme Court decisions before speaking, says top justice
The chief justice of the Supreme Court is sending a warning about the risks elected officials run by reacting to decisions from the court without first having read the rulings themselves.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.