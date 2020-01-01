Spencer Turcotte | CTV News

Spencer Turcotte joined the CTV Kitchener team in July 2019 as a multimedia journalist.

He graduated from Ryerson University’s journalism program with distinction and minored in sociology. Before joining CTV Kitchener, he interned at CTV Toronto and covered multiple elections for the Canadian Media Elections Consortium.

Spencer was also a reporter and video producer for J-Source, where some of his work was republished in Harvard’s Nieman Journalism Lab.

He was awarded the 2019 Jeff Junke Memorial Award from Ryerson University.

Spencer grew up in Milton, Ont.

