KITCHENER -- A system expected to come across northeastern Ontario has sparked a wind warning for the Waterloo-Wellington area and a flood warning along Lake Erie.

Environment Canada says strong wind gusts between 90 and 110 km/h are expected to come to Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The front will move through Southwestern Ontario in the morning and through Toronto and Barrie in the afternoon, according to officials.

Power outages, items being tossed around, and tree branches breaking are all possible due to the strong winds.

The agency adds that the winds will slow down at night and ease into Monday morning, but that the strongest gusts will be along the Lake Erie shoreline.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says their flood watch for Lake Erie has been issued because of the same system as well as Environment Canada’s statement.

GRCA Flood Message #2 - High Lake Erie Level - Flood Warning:



This event will have a significant impact along the Lake Erie shoreline.



More details: https://t.co/hgGOcrHzjV#onflood #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/IoErLbp758 — GRCA Flood Messages (@grca_flood_msg) November 15, 2020

Rain of 10-15 mm is forecast in the Haldimand County area on Sunday as well, as the Ministry of Natural Resources expects a rise in water levels of nearly three metres in that area.

GRCA adds that this event will exceed the one from Oct. 31 of last year.

The peak level is anticipated to happen Sunday evening. Residents are being advised to stay away from the Lake Erie shoreline and the Grand River downstream of the Dunnville Dam.