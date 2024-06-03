Guelph man faces charges after employee was allegedly beaten with pipe

A Guelph man is facing assault and weapons charges after an employee of a social service was beaten with a metal pipe Sunday.

A around 2:20 p.m., Guelph police were called to the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Woodlawn Road West. A former client who is banned from the facility showed up and was confronted by a staff member. According to police, the client picked up a metal pipe and repeatedly struck the employee in the torso, arms, legs and head.

When the victim took out his phone to call for help, the accused allegedly struck him in the arm causing him to drop the phone. The accused then picked up the phone and put it in his pocket, police said.

The assault ended when another staff member pulled into the parking lot.

The suspect was located a short distance away and arrested. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A 45-year-old Guelph man is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and theft under $5,000.