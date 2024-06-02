Wanted man arrested in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.

Officers arrested the 36-year-old man from Kitchener in the Victoria Street North and Frederick Street area on Saturday.

The man faces several charges including attempted murder.

The arrest comes after a male with a gunshot wound was found in the Green Valley Drive area of Kitchener on April 30.

The male was taken to an out-of-region hospital by air ambulance.