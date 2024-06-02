KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Wanted man arrested in Kitchener

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.

    Officers arrested the 36-year-old man from Kitchener in the Victoria Street North and Frederick Street area on Saturday.

    The man faces several charges including attempted murder.

    The arrest comes after a male with a gunshot wound was found in the Green Valley Drive area of Kitchener on April 30.

    The male was taken to an out-of-region hospital by air ambulance.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News