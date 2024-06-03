Guilty plea from man who stabbed three at University of Waterloo

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, the man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo in June 2023, plead guilty to four charges on Monday.

They include two counts of aggravated assault and one count of committing an assault with a weapon.

On another charged of aggravated assault, he pled not guilty and instead, pled guilty to the lesser charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Villalba-Aleman has been in police custody since June 28. He was arrested shortly after he allegedly stabbed two students and a teacher during a gender studies class. Another student was also hurt.

Waterloo Regional Police have called it a hate-motivated attack. They previously stated that Villalba-Aleman deliberately planned and targeted the class, which focused on gender expression and gender identity.

Villalba-Aleman was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of possessions of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was also charged with mischief under $5,000 for damaging a Pride flag and on Aug. 24, police added an additional charge of attempt to commit murder.

Prosecutors in the case later announced that Villalba-Aleman would also face terrorism charges.

Attack at UW

At the time of the attack, Villalba-Aleman was an international student who had recently graduated from the University of Waterloo.

Witnesses described him walking into the gender studies classroom and asking the professor a question.

He then pulled two knives out of a backpack.

Three people were stabbed during the attack. One was the 38-year-old professor, as well as a 20-year-old student and 19-year-old student. All of them had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Aftermath of stabbing

In the aftermath of the stabbing, serious questions were raised about safety on campus.

Students and faculty voiced their concerns that a campus-wide alert did not go out immediately after the attack.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police investigate a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Waterloo Regional Police said three victims were stabbed inside the university's Hagey Hall, with one person was taken into custody. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

The university acknowledged its shortcomings and promised to improve its communication procedures.

In response to the attack, the University of Waterloo, University of Guelph, Western University and others decided they would no longer make room locations, course details and instructor names publically accessible.