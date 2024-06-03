Homeowner interrupts break-in attempt in Guelph

KITCHENER
    A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Guelph police are investing after a south-end homeowner interrupted a break-in attempt early Sunday morning.

    At around 3:45 a.m., a resident of Ambrous Crescent woke up by the sound of his garage opening. Police say he then went downstairs and looked outside to see an unknown male looking back on the same set of windows.

    The male ran, and a second male was seen running from the open garage, police said. The suspects were seen wearing all black clothes and black face coverings. Police say they then fled in a grey Mercedes SUV.

    After they were home, the victim discovered his garage door opener on the driveway and believes the suspects gained entry to one of vehicles and removed the opener.

    Police say another homeowner on the same street reported their camera caught the same suspects checking vehicles in their driveway.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7431.

