Former Stratford business owner pleads guilty to one charge

Kevin Larson, the former owner of The Hub restaurant, entered a guilty plea to one charge in a Stratford Ont. court Monday.

Larson faces over a dozen fraud related charges, he also faces several charges relating to his former partner.

On Monday morning, Larson plead guilty to breaching a court ordered condition in the charges related to his former partner.

According to the court, Larson sent an email to his ex-wife related to money being owed to a creditor.

The interaction took place on May 18, 2023.

Larson agreed this email was in breach of a condition to contact his former partner who is a plaintiff in some of the charges brought against Larson.

Larson’s lawyer Bruce Ritter added the email was professional in nature, but did violate the terms of his conditions.

Larson is set to go to trial for the rest of these charges on Sept.17.

There was also a hearing on the 15 fraud related charges on Monday.

One of the charges, a single count of fraud under $5,000, has been withdrawn by the crown due to lack of public interest to proceed.

Larson will be back in court for these charges on July 8.