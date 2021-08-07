KITCHENER -- Regional police are looking into a reported stabbing that happened on Queenston Drive in Kitchener.

Officials tweeted that they were on scene for the investigation at 10:50 p.m. Friday night.

They say a man has been taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries have not yet been confirmed.

Police tape was up at an apartment building on the street and a forensics van was on scene as well.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers.