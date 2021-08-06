Advertisement
Police seize rifles, submachine gun and $100K worth of drugs at Kitchener residences
Published Friday, August 6, 2021 3:30PM EDT
Supplied by WRPS.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police seized multiple firearms and $100,000 worth of cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis while conducting two search warrants in Kitchener.
Police say they executed the warrants at residences on Eliza Avenue and Windflower Crescent and seized the following:
- Rifle
- MAC-10 submachine gun
- AR-15 rifle
- Loaded .38 special revolved
- Loaded 9 mm handgun'
- Ammunition
- 1 kilogram of suspected cocaine
- 750 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- Quantity of suspected psilocybin and cannabis
- Canadian currency, scales, packaging, cell phones and documents
Police estimate the value of the drugs at $100,000.
Two women, 38 and 37, and one man, 28, are facing a slew of charges, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, use of a firearm and possession of drugs.