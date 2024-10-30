Hit-and-run collision causes power outage in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police are currently investigating a hit-and-run collision in Waterloo.
Police say a driver struck an electrical box in the area of Glenridge Drive and University Avenue East early Wednesday morning, causing a power outage.
The driver left the scene after the collision, according to police.
Officers are currently at the intersection directing traffic due to the power outage.
Police say there will be delays throughout the morning as crews complete power line repairs.
