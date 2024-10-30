Police investigating after six masked suspects allegedly rob man in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a report of a robbery in Waterloo.

It happened Tuesday around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of King Street North and Bridgeport Road East.

Police said six unknown suspects approached the victim and demanded their personal belongings. One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife during the interaction. The group of suspects then left and were last seen on Bridgeport Road East near Regina Street North.

The suspects were described as wearing all black with hoodies up and blue face masks.

Police said the victim, a 19-year-old man, was not hurt.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of this incident is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6399.