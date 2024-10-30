OPP officer allegedly assaulted after stolen vehicle crashes in Norfolk County field
Two people have been charged following a collision that involved a stolen vehicle.
The Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police, along with the West Region OPP Emergency Response Team and the West Region OPP Canine Unit, responded to a single-vehicle collision on Concession 2 Townsend in Norfolk County around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
A sedan, which police said they confirmed was stolen from an address in Brantford, reportedly veered off the road and crashed into a field. Police said one of the occupants ran away after the crash.
Police said when officers arrived, they found a passenger inside the vehicle and took them into custody without incident. They were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police said officers found the second suspect not too far away from the collision site and they were taken into custody.
“During the arrest, an officer was physically assaulted, though no injuries were reported,” police said via a media release. “This suspect was also transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.”
A 28-year-old from Burlington was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
A 49-year-old from Norfolk County was charged with assaulting a peace officer, three counts of uttering threats – causing death or bodily harm, failing to comply with a probation order and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
