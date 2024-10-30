Officer nearly hit after driver fails to slow down for emergency vehicle: police

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a driver after they said an officer was almost hit during a traffic stop in Cambridge.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service were conducting speed enforcement in the McQueen Shaver Boulevard area on Tuesday.

Police say around 9:30 p.m., a transport truck pulling a trailer was travelling at approximately 107 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone. While the officer was conducting the traffic stop, a pickup truck driver sped through the area and nearly hit the officer, according to police.

A second officer in the same area stopped the pickup truck and determined the driver had his licence suspended previously.

The driver of the transport truck, a 24-year-old Cambridge man, was charged with speeding, stunt driving and failing to complete a daily inspection report. His drivers licence was suspended and the was truck was seized for 14 days.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 22-year-old man, was charged with driving while under suspension and failing to slow for an emergency vehicle.