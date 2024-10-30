Are fireworks allowed in your city for Diwali?

Diwali, the festival of lights celebrated by Buddhists, Hindus, Jains and Sikhs all over the world, kicks off on Thursday.

The five-day long festival often involves the exchange of gifts, food and prayers.

Candles and oil lamps will light up communities as they observe the major cultural event. Fireworks are also typically used during Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.

Below you can find the bylaws city by city.

Kitchener

Fireworks are allowed on the day of Diwali which is defined as Nov. 1., Victoria Day and Canada Day until 11 p.m.

Fire permits are required for any other holiday. More info here: https://www.kitchener.ca/en/development-and-construction/fire-permits-and-inspections.aspx

Waterloo

Fireworks are permitted on Diwali (or Deepavali), Canada Day, Victoria Day and the Lunar New Year (also called the Chinese New Year).

They can be set off the day of, and one day before or after the holiday, until 11 p.m.

More information on rules and regulations can be found here: https://www.waterloo.ca/en/living/fireworks-bylaw.aspx

Cambridge

The city permits fireworks on Diwali, Victoria Day and Canada Day. Other dates or holidays require a permit from the city.

They can be set off between dusk and 11 p.m.

Guelph

Residents are allowed fireworks on Diwali, Victoria Day, Canada Day and other religious events approved by the Guelph Fire Department. They’re also permitted the day before Victoria Day and Canada Day.

Fireworks can be set off from 9 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The sale of fireworks is restricted to seven days prior to Victoria Day and Canada Day.

You can email facilitybooking@guelph.ca to apply for a permit.

Stratford

Fireworks are allowed only on Victoria Day, Canada Day and on the first day of Diwali, or the day after in the event of poor weather conditions.

They are permitted between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight.

Residents can seek a permit to set off fireworks on other holidays. They must do so 30 days in advance.

Brant County

Fireworks are permitted only on the day of Diwali, which is Nov. 1.

Fireworks cannot be discharged after 11 p.m. and can’t be set off on county land without permission, including areas like streets, parks, and other public areas.