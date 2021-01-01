CTV News Kitchener Videographer

Colton Wiens joined CTV News Kitchener in 2021 as a Videographer.

Prior to moving to Kitchener, he worked at CTV News Regina as a Video Journalist, Digital Content Producer and Anchor.

As a Kitchener-based generalist, Colton reports on a wide range of topics, but has an interest in covering criminal court cases and human interest stories. Colton covered provincial trucking regulation changes following the Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash and the Yellow Vest protests.

Colton holds a Journalism Diploma from Seneca College, along with a Sports Journalism Diploma from Loyalist College.

Colton has also worked as a Video Journalist with CTV News Yorkton and as an Announcer/News Director with Peace River Broadcasting in Peace River, Alberta.

Colton speaks English.