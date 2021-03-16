CAMBRIDGE -- The future of the public education system post-pandemic is still being determined, but some parents are hoping virtual school is here to stay.

“I know this doesn’t work for everyone, but I feel for us it really works,” said Henriette Palffy, a Cambridge parent with three kids in the St. Isidore Virtual School at Waterloo Catholic District School Board. “It’s a much better school and life balance, we have more time together.”

“I get to just do the work by myself,” said Alma Palffy, Henriette’s daughter.

The Cambridge parent has been assisting her three young ones with online learning since the pandemic started last year.

Palffy said virtual learning makes the school day seem shorter and gives her kids more time for their schoolwork at the end of the day.

However, an education advocacy group says online learning isn’t convenient or a feasible option for everyone.

“The online learning is difficult for families who are either working in essential frontline jobs so they can’t be at home, who have a lot of kids at home, or who may have other challenges in terms of being able to support their kids at home,” said Annie Kidder, the executive director of People for Education.

Kidder said kids who are already struggling may be more likely to struggle when they are learning online from home.

“The system has to make sure that they are providing those families with enough supports,” said Kidder.

Parents within the WCDSB have been asked to fill out a survey this week letting the board know whether or not their child plans to return to the classroom next year.

“We do at this point think we will offer an option because some parents may not be there yet with their comfort level,” said Loretta Notten, director of education with the WCDSB.

Notten said it’s too early to tell if virtual learning will continue to be an option post-pandemic.

“We believe that the best place for students to learn is in-person learning,” said Notten. “We think there’s a lot of benefit, not only academically, but for socialization and their social and emotional development.”