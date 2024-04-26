Owners of Brantford Bandits sell team, purchase Cambridge Redhawks
There’s been an ownership change happening in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL).
Last years owners of the Brantford Bandits have decided to sell the team, and purchased the Cambridge Redhawks.
“It was unplanned and we didn't go chasing, it just happened,” Eric Boissonneault, Director of hockey operations and part owner of the Cambridge Redhawks said.
Boissonneault and six friends purchased the Brantford Bandits last year.
A few months after purchasing the Bandits, the friends tried to move the team to Kitchener but that was denied by the other teams in the GOJHL Midwestern Division.
Boissoneault said while they wanted to own a team closer to home, they made strides last season in growing the Bandits in Brantford.
“There was about 20 fans per game before we took over and we averaged 140. Our top game was a 270 fans and we were able to do that by motivating the community, by showing that we're a community team, by getting out there, by talking to people,” Boissonneault said.
This past season was the first time the Bandits organization won more than ten games. Finishing 21st out of 23 teams in the league, with an 11-37 record.
“At one point, teams took for granted coming In to play against the Bandits. But this past season it was a lot different. Right from the start of the season, we had some real good positive vibes,” Todd Hoffman, former Bandits general manager and current Cambridge Redhawks general manager said.
Boissonneault said they were committed to keeping the Bandits until this happened.
“We also went looking for the right group. We weren't just leaving the Bandits. We were prepared to go into next season, the season after, having ownership of both teams, we weren't just going to sell it,” Boissonneault said.
The Bandits have been purchased by the Titan Hockey Canada Corporation, which also owns the Paris Titans in the “C” level Provincial Junior Hockey League.
The new owners said they’re focused on enhancing young hockey careers and will take a similar approach to how they grew the team in Paris to the Jr. “B” level.
“That affiliation with Paris is only going to strengthen our ability to attract, as mike mentioned, local players to an organization that they’re going to want to play for,” Jon Clark, Board Chairman and co-owner of the Brantford Bandits said.
Boissonneault said the former Redhawks owners, Scott and Kelly Hunter, were looking for someone to purchase the team, and the friends jumped at the opportunity.
“We got treated so well there that we weren't moving. So this opportunity came up and, well, it's closer to home and we have the right group to sell the Bandits to, so we had to take it,” Boissonneault said.
Cambridge finished in 15th place last season, with a 21-25 record. The new Cambridge group said they’re fully locked in on improving the team.
“We look to bring a Cherrey cup and a Sutherland cup back to the city of Cambridge,” Hoffman said.
The new Redhawks ownership group is already getting set for the next season. They have a prospect's camp set for May 25-26, followed by an invite camp in June.
