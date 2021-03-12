KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Catholic District School Board wants families to decide whether or not students will take classes virtually or in-person next year.

This time, they won't be able change their mind.

Parents have been asked to fill out a survey next week, letting the school board know whether or not they plan to return to the classroom next year.

"We know the landscape continues to change," Director of Education Loretta Notten said. "We realize the vaccination rollout is happening. But, there's a bit of lack of clarity for some in that regard, so we are planning for a year that will start looking like a year where we are right now, which is to say with the same precautions in place."

The WCDSB plans to check in with families again in June and confirm a final decision. Parents will not be able to change their choice like they could during this school year.

"That was very, very disruptive to the majority of students and staff," Notten said. "We had to keep reorganizing classes and nobody likes to see a teacher change in the middle of the year when it doesn't need to happen."

Patrick Etmanski, president of OECTA Waterloo, said he's happy the school board is making early decisions, giving teachers more time to plan and find out what grade or subject they'll be teaching in the fall.

"By asking the parents for a commitment for next year, it allows the school board to get their ducks in a row for September," he said.

The Waterloo Region District School Board and Upper Grand District School Board said they're still working on plans and expect to have decisions in the coming weeks or months.