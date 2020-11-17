KITCHENER -- A snow squall watch has been issued for the areas of Waterloo Region and northern Wellington County.

The agency issued the warning at 4:20 a.m., and says lake effect snow squalls are possible throughout Tuesday morning.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably [and] changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common,” Environment Canada said in a post on their website.

Snowfall accumulation is predicted to be around 10 to 20 cm, with white out conditions created by heavy, blowing snow.

Environment Canada says heavy flurries will start later this morning and last through tonight, with the worst conditions expected this afternoon and into the evening.

The agency added that drivers should be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions, and consider postponing non-essential driving until the weather improves.